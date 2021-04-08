Hit-and-run driver knocked man down after Edinburgh street assault
- Published
A driver who assaulted a man before getting into his car and deliberately knocking him down in a hit-and-run is being sought by police in Edinburgh.
The pair were seen having an altercation in Stenhouse Grove at about 19:25 on Wednesday before the attack.
The man who was knocked down is also being urged to come forward.
Police said the driver of the black 4x4 was white, in his 20s, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and of gaunt appearance. He has short blond or brown hair.
He was wearing a light-coloured top and grey jogging bottoms.
The man hit by the car was white, 20-30 years old and of medium build. He was wearing a beige jumper, grey jogging bottoms and may have brown hair.
Det Sgt Dougal Begg, of Police Scotland, said: "It is believed the attacker got into a black 4x4, with a male passenger on board, before deliberately striking the other man, throwing him into a hedge and then driving off."
He added: "At the moment, our priority is to trace the man struck by the vehicle, primarily to ensure that he is safe and well.
"We want to make sure he receives any medical treatment he may need after this incident and would ask him to get in touch with police."