Man denies murdering T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh

image copyrightFacebook
image captionBradley Welsh was shot outside his Edinburgh home two years ago

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who appeared in the Trainspotting sequel T2.

Sean Orman is alleged to have shot 48-year-old Bradley Welsh outside his home in Edinburgh's Chester Street two years ago.

The High Court in Edinburgh has heard Mr Orman is also alleged to have attempted to murder a man with a machete a month before.

He denies all the charges. The trial continues.

Mr Welsh was found seriously injured in a stairwell to a basement apartment in Edinburgh on 17 April 2019. He later died from his injuries.

