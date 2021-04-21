Man denies murdering T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who appeared in the Trainspotting sequel T2.
Sean Orman is alleged to have shot 48-year-old Bradley Welsh outside his home in Edinburgh's Chester Street two years ago.
The High Court in Edinburgh has heard Mr Orman is also alleged to have attempted to murder a man with a machete a month before.
He denies all the charges. The trial continues.
Mr Welsh was found seriously injured in a stairwell to a basement apartment in Edinburgh on 17 April 2019. He later died from his injuries.
