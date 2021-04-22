BBC News

Police probe 'unidentified' item at Seafield waste centre

image captionPolice said a specialist team was assessing the "unidentified item"

Police have sealed off a waste disposal centre in Edinburgh after workers reported a suspicious package.

Roads were closed around the Seafield recycling centre and a cordon has been put in place after the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were sent to the centre following a report of an "unidentified item".

Specialist teams had been called to assess the item, a police spokesperson added.

The recycling centre has been closed and Seafield Road is also shut in both directions.

