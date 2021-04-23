Police 'failed to act on death threat' to T2 Trainspotting actor
A man who went to police with information before the fatal shooting of T2 Trainspotting actor has said they failed to save his life.
Bradley Welsh, 48, was shot at close range outside his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Sean Orman, 30, has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences,
Mr Welsh, who ran a boxing gym, was fatally wounded by a shotgun blast.
Dean White, 49, was giving evidence for a second day at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The witness told the jury: "I gave the police a chance to go and save a man's life which they did not do. They didn't act on the statement which I gave them.
"I told them everything that was going to happen and the guy got murdered."
Mr White said he informed police there was a gun in Mr Orman's house and added if they went there at that moment they would find it.
He added: "That's the gun he killed Bradley Welsh with."
'Murdered for £10,000'
In earlier evidence, Mr White told the court he had been at his brother's home in Edinburgh when Mr Orman said he was getting £10,000 to kill Mr Welsh.
The trial heard Mr Orman was going to "do the job" and was getting the money from a man called Dode Baigrie.
He said that Mr Orman produced a shotgun from a holdall and the weapon was accidentally discharged at his brother's home. He said he had later gone on to contact police.
Mr White said: "I told the police exactly what was going to happen. I didn't want this guy Bradley Welsh to get murdered for £10,000. I think it's terrible to take someone's life for £10,000."
'Fantasy'
During cross-examination by Mr Orman's counsel, Ian Duguid QC, he rejected a contention that he was fantasising in his evidence and said: "I am telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."
Mr White told the court that he had been removed from his loving family because of the statements he gave to police.
He said that when he gave the information about the gun being at the house police armed response officers were sent to the premises but that Mr Orman was hiding in the attic.
When Mr Duguid put it to him that his account was "just a fantasy" the witness replied: "No. That's what he told my brother. That's how he got away."
Mr White told the court that he had mental health issues and was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.
Attempted murder
Mr Orman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Mr Welsh and 14 other charges.
The court has previously heard of alleged attacks on David McMillan, 50, and his son David, 25, at their home at Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, on 13 March.
Mr Orman is accused of attempted murder and assault in relation to this incident.
Other charges he faces include driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass on 22 April 2019 and failing to stop for uniformed police officers.
He faces an accusation of having driven on the opposing side of the carriageway of Clovenstone Road "in excess of 92mph", where the limit is 30mph.
Another charge alleges he drove without insurance and was in possession of the class A drug diamorphine and class C drug diazepam.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.