Bradley Welsh accused 'not my attacker', claims friend
- Published
A friend of Bradley Welsh has told jurors the man accused of the actor's murder is not the same person who is alleged to have attacked him.
Sean Orman is accused of shooting Mr Welsh outside his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Mr Orman - who has pled not guilty to all 15 charges against him - is also accused of attempting to murder Mr Welsh's friend David McMillan.
But Mr McMillan said Mr Orman is not one of the three men who attacked him.
The High Court in Edinburgh had previously heard details of an attack on Mr McMillan, 50, and his son David, 25, at their home at Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, by three masked men.
Mr Orman is accused of attempted murder and assault in relation to this incident.
Mr McMillan snr told the court that the men who came into his home initially did not wear masks but then later placed balaclavas over their faces.
Prosecution lawyer Richard Goddard QC asked Mr McMillan if he could see his attacker in court.
Mr McMillan looked towards the dock, where Mr Orman was sitting alongside two security officers.
He then told Mr Goddard: "I take it you mean the man sitting beside the two security officers - I can 100% say that it is not him or anybody else who came into my house."
Mr McMillan said the arrival of the men prompted him to grab an axe, used as part of his family's Christmas tree business, and he told jurors of the struggle that followed which left him with a fractured skull.
'False story'
Prosecution lawyer Mr Goddard then said that Mr McMillan had made up a story about what had happened to him.
He said: "You've come to court to tell a false story about men coming in with faces showing and then covering them up later all so you can say that the man in the dock is not the man who attacked you."
Mr McMillan replied: "That's not true. I've come here today and told the truth. I've had a look around this court and that man there wasn't the man that was in my house."
Other charges Mr Orman faces - and denies - include driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass, failing to stop for uniformed police officers and driving on the opposing side of the carriageway "in excess of 92mph", where the limit is 30mph.
Another charge alleges that he drove without insurance and was in possession of the class A drug diamorphine and class C drug diazepam.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.