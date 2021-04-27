Bradley Welsh murder trial: Neighbour had shotgun pointed at him
A neighbour of Bradley Welsh has told a court how a man pointed a gun at him moments after he finished having a chat with the T2 Trainspotting actor.
Edward Rennie said that after going for a cigarette he heard a loud sound and saw a man holding a shotgun outside Mr Welsh's Edinburgh flat.
He told the court he later had to dive for cover after the man pointed the gun at him.
Sean Orman denies all 15 charges against him, including murder.
Mr Rennie told the High Court in Edinburgh that when he returned to the flat he realised Mr Welsh had been shot at close range.
He said could not be sure of the gunman's identity.
He said he had seen the gunman run along Chester Street and headed towards Walker Street before the man "caught sight" of him.
'Don't look at me'
"He pointed the gun at me and shouted at me something like 'don't look at me'," Mr Rennie said.
Advocate depute Richard Goddard said: "What was your reaction to that?"
Mr Rennie said: "I dived on the ground. I dived behind a parked car and peered through the glass of the car and then I ran back towards my flat."
Mr Orman is accused of murdering Mr Welsh outside his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Other charge he faces - and denies - include attempted murder, driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass, failing to stop for uniformed police officers and driving on the opposing side of the carriageway "in excess of 92mph", where the limit is 30mph.
Another charge alleges that he drove without insurance and was in possession of the class A drug diamorphine and class C drug diazepam.
The trial continues.