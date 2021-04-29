Welsh accused 'too tanned' for identity parade, court hears
A man accused of murdering a T2 Trainspotting actor objected to an identity parade because he appeared too tanned, a court has heard.
Sean Orman is accused of shooting Bradley Welsh outside his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how police rejected complaints by Mr Orman and his solicitor about a video identification parade process.
Both men argued images taken for the purposes of two identity parades, held within three weeks of Mr Orman's arrest, showed the 30-year-old with too dark a complexion compared with the others taking part.
The court heard Mr Orman's solicitor argued this was "significant when there have been reports in the media of a tanned suspect".
The police noted the concerns but ruled that images of the other participants were fair in terms of appearances.
A joint minute shows that Mr Orman attended Indigo Sun tanning salon in Edinburgh nine times between 9 March 2019 and 12 April that year.
Kinder Egg
Earlier in the day, the court had heard from a PC Rafal Kaminski who was tasked with watching Mr Orman in his cell at St Leonard's Police Station in Edinburgh.
He told jurors: "He was on his knees. He was being held. He spat out what looked like a Kinder Egg from his mouth. It landed on the floor.
"He said something like 'I thought it was vallies but it is kit.'"
The court heard that "vallies" is slang for Valium and "kit" is another term for heroin.
The court heard that the Kinder Egg contained 7.27g of heroin which the police said would have cost about £1,000 to buy.
The 15 charges Mr Orman faces - and denies - include attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences.
Other charges include driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass, failing to stop for uniformed police officers and driving on the opposing side of the carriageway "in excess of 92mph", where the limit is 30mph.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.