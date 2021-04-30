Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley forced to pull out of Guinness World Record bid
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
Record-breaking Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley has been forced to pull out of his Guinness World Record bid for the greatest distance cycled in a week.
The 28-year-old, from Livingston, suffered a knee injury on day four. He started day five but had to pull out a few hours into the cycle.
Quigley had been cycling an 80-mile-loop four times a day in Aberdeenshire, and had clocked up 1,215 miles.
Australian pro-cyclist Jack Thompson holds the record of 2,177 miles.
Quigley's route had been between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms taking in Peterculter, Banchory, Aboyne, Ballater and Balmoral Castle.
He is recovering from a crash three months ago in which he fractured his spine and pelvis in two places and broke his elbow, shoulder and four ribs.
He was also knocked from his bike by a vehicle in Texas during a round-the-world-trip in December 2019.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and had operations on a broken heel and ankle, as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.
Mr Quigley recovered from his first accident and went on to shave six minutes off the existing record for cycling the North Coast 500 when he completed the Highland route in 31 hours and 17 minutes last September.
In February he had another crash on his bike while travelling at 40mph down a hill in Dubai and has been recovering since.
While looking at x-rays of his injuries, doctors discovered by chance that Mr Quigley has arthritis in his hips.
His Guinness World Record attempt was raising money for Arthritis Action.