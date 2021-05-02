Three seriously injured in Edinburgh rickshaw crash
A man has been arrested after three people were seriously injured in a rickshaw taxi crash.
Police were called to a report of a collision, involving the rickshaw and a car, on the West Approach Road, Edinburgh, at about 22:35 on Saturday.
Three people - the rider and passengers of the rickshaw - were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 25-year-old man had been arrested.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or private CCTV footage that could help inquiries should contact police.
