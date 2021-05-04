Murder accused's phone 'linked' to area near Bradley Welsh shooting
- Published
A phone used by the man accused of murdering Bradley Welsh was "in the vicinity" of the T2 Trainspotting star's home the day he died, a court has heard.
Mr Welsh, 48, was fatally shot at his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Sean Orman, 30, is charged with murder, attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences.
He has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland intelligence analyst Carey Groves told the court a mobile "attributed" to Mr Orman connected to phone masts in Edinburgh's New Town on 17 April 2019.
A Ford Kuga car allegedly used by Mr Orman also drove past Mr Welsh's property on Chester Street on repeated occasions in April 2019.
Ms Groves, 58, told prosecution lawyer Richard Goddard QC that she was able to link two phones used by Mr Orman to mobile phone masts.
Vehicle location
She said a phone used by the accused was picked up "in the vicinity" of Chester Street for 53 minutes in the early hours of 17 April.
Ms Groves said the mobile had been picked up in Melville Street, which is parallel to Chester Street.
She also said there was no network connection for Mr Orman's phone from 18:14 that day until "well after the shooting of Bradley Welsh".
The court heard that the Ford Kuga had a "telematics" system which saves the vehicle's location for every second it is in use.
The jury heard how this system allowed Ms Groves to analyse where the car had travelled.
It showed that the Kuga went past Mr Welsh's home twice between 13:29 and 13:37 on 7 April 2019.
Mr Goddard asked whether it showed the Kuga drove past Mr Welsh's address on three occasions 10 days before the shooting.
Ms Groves replied: "Correct."
Mr Orman's legal team claims that at the time Mr Welsh was shot, he was travelling alone on a cycle ride between Longstone and Kirknewton, Midlothian.
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.