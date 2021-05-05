Huge fire rips through Lanark Road Nursery in Edinburgh
- Published
Firefighters have been battling a huge fire in a children's nursery in Edinburgh.
The blaze started just after 07:00 in the roof of Lanark Road Nursery in Colinton.
Emergency services are still at the scene and a section of Lanark Road is cordoned off.
A turntable ladder was used to pour water from above in a bid to extinguish the flames in the three-storey building. There were no casualties.
Parents were turned away when they arrived to drop off their children.
It is unclear if the building can be salvaged as the walls remain. The roof has been completely destroyed.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 07:19 on Wednesday to reports of a building fire on Lanark Road, Edinburgh.
"Operations control mobilised six appliances and a height vehicle to the scene to extinguish a well-developed fire affecting the roof space of a three-storey building.
"There are no reported casualties at this time. Crews remain in attendance."