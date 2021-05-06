Bradley Welsh murder accused 'committed outrageous, cowardly act'
The man accused of murdering T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh committed "an absolutely outrageous and cowardly act", a jury has been told.
Mr Welsh, 48, was fatally shot outside his flat in Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Sean Orman, 30, denies murdering the former boxer and the attempted murder of another man the month before.
In his closing speech after an 11-day trial, prosecutor Richard Goddard QC said there had been evidence from eye witnesses, CCTV, DNA and phone records.
Mr Goddard told the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh: "What you have is the collective strength of 21 separate circumstances arising from different sources of evidence."
He added they were "all pointing the same way and forming an overwhelming case that Sean Orman is responsible".
'Unbelievable twist of fate'
Mr Welsh was shot in the head from close range outside his home in the city's Chester Street.
A witness told the jury that three weeks before the murder, Sean Orman told him he was going to shoot Mr Welsh and showed him the gun he was going to use.
Dean White said Mr Orman fired the gun into the floor of the flat they were in at the time. Afterwards, Mr White called the police to warn them what was going to happen.
He told detectives that Mr Orman was being paid £10,000 by a man called George Baigrie to kill Mr Welsh.
"The inescapable fact is that Dean White reported that the accused Sean Orman was going to shoot Bradley Welsh with a shotgun a little over three weeks before it actually happened," said Mr Goddard.
"It would have to be an extraordinary, unbelievable twist of fate for all of the things he predicted to fall into place just three weeks later. Pause and imagine the odds on that."
The prosecutor said firearms experts later found a hole in the floor of the flat, providing further support for Mr White's account.
Mr Goddard said there was evidence linking Mr Orman to a Ford Kuga used by the man who shot Mr Welsh to drive to the scene and escape afterwards.
Mr Orman's DNA was found on the steering wheel and gearstick of the car, which was driven to Kirknewton after the shooting.
The jury was told that the man who shot Mr Welsh was wearing distinctive trainers and there was CCTV of Mr Orman wearing identical shoes in Kirknewton after the shooting, close to the place where the getaway car was left.
Firearms residue
Mr Goddard said the gunman had been wearing black fitted tracksuit bottoms, as had Mr Orman. Firearms discharge residue found in the pockets of Mr Orman's trousers had matched firearms discharge residue found at the scene of Mr Welsh's murder.
Two eye witnesses to the shooting had told the trial that Mr Orman resembled the gunman.
Mr Goddard said that five days after the murder, police arrested Mr Orman after "a truly shocking" 20-minute car chase through Edinburgh. At one stage, he drove at 123mph on the city bypass and 90mph on Gorgie Road in the city centre.
"All of that tells us that Sean Orman was willing to go to any lengths to avoid capture by the police", he said.
Mr Goddard described Mr Orman's defence as "far-fetched" and "seemed to put the evidence down to coincidence and bad luck".
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.