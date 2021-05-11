Giraffes return to Edinburgh Zoo after 15 years
Giraffes are back at Edinburgh Zoo after a 15 year absence.
Ronnie and Arrow arrived from Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire earlier on Tuesday after traveling overnight.
Conservationists said numbers of giraffes in the wild have declined by almost 30% in the past three decades due to poaching and habitat loss.
Edinburgh Zoo said it would help raise awareness of the species to visitors. The giraffe house officially opens to the public in mid-June.
Jonathan Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: "It is incredible to welcome giraffes back to Edinburgh Zoo.
"Our brand-new giraffe house has been designed with high level walkways which means visitors will be able to meet these wonderful creatures face-to-face, giving them an amazing opportunity to connect with nature and be inspired to join us in protecting them from extinction."
Up to three more male giraffes will be arriving at Edinburgh Zoo in the coming weeks.