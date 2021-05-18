Large bang heard from vehicle fire in Edinburgh
- Published
Emergency services have been dealing with three vehicles on fire near Edinburgh's Westside Plaza Shopping Centre.
Witnesses several miles away reported hearing a large bang and could see smoke rising from the area.
A number of roads and a library were closed as a precaution and residents told to keep windows closed against the smoke.
The alarm was raised at about 12:00 and there were no reported casualties.
Police said the scene of the fire on Murrayburn Road had been closed in both directions, with access to Hailesland Road Murrayburn Place also shut off.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three commercial vehicles were on fire.
A spokesman said: "We were alerted at 12:02 to reports of vehicles on fire at the front of the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre.
"Operations control mobilised three appliances. Crews currently remain at the scene and there are no reported casualties."
A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently in attendance along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"There are no reports of injuries but a nearby library has been closed as a precaution."