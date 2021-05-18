Ex-soldier jailed after widow, 76, bound and robbed
- Published
A former Army sniper who robbed an elderly widow in her home while on the run from prison has been jailed for six years.
Garry Roughley, 39, grabbed 76-year-old Helen Ritchie at knifepoint after waiting outside her house in Dunfermline in May 2018.
He bound and gagged her, stole jewellery and bank cards, and cut phone lines before fleeing.
Roughly was at large for two years before being arrested in Newcastle.
The ex-solder had a previous conviction for kidnapping.
At the High Court in Glasgow, prosecutors asked judge Lady Scott to assess Roughley for an Order for Lifelong Restriction - an effective life sentence.
However, Lady Scott decided to send Roughley to prison for six years.
She said: "This is a very serious offence. It was planned. You targeted an elderly woman. I am satisfied that the circumstances for an extended sentence is made out.
"I would urge you to use your time in custody to learn how to turn away from offending."
Roughley had admitted six charges at a hearing earlier this year.
Armed with a knife
He committed the crime shortly after absconding from HMP Thorn Cross in Cheshire, where he was serving a sentence for burglary.
The court was told how Roughley grabbed Mrs Ritchie after she returned to the house after enjoying dinner with friend.
Armed with a knife, he ordered her to her knees and yelled: "Woman…shut up and you will not get hurt."
Mrs Ritchie was forced inside, blindfolded and had her hands bound with cable ties. Her mouth was also taped and her legs were tied to a chair.
Prosecutor Eric Robertson told the court: "He asked was there a man in the house, but she told him her husband had died."
Roughley demanded the PIN numbers for her bank cards. He put tape and cloth over Mrs Ritchie's mouth and tied her legs to a chair before running off.
'Truly appalling crime'
A neighbour later found Mrs Ritchie tied to the chair.
The robber was linked to a stolen Vauxhall Mokka and £200 being withdrawn using a stolen bank card at a local ATM.
The court heard that Roughley was "deeply ashamed of his actions".
Lady Scott ordered him to be supervised for three years following his release from custody.
Det Insp Kelly McEwan of Fife division's public protection unit said: "This was a truly appalling crime and one of the most shocking that I have experienced in over 22 years police service.
"Had it not been for the good fortune of her neighbour spotting her light still on at a late hour and going to check on her, the consequences could have been catastrophic."