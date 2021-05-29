Fife councillor charged over child sex offences
- Published
A councillor has been arrested and charged over alleged child sex offences.
Michael Green, a Scottish Conservative councillor for the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward on Fife Council, has been charged with two offences.
Police Scotland said they dated from 2006 and 2011.
The Scottish Conservatives said they had suspended Mr Green after becoming aware of the police investigation.
A police spokesman said: "A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents of non-recent sexual offences against children, that took place in 2006 and 2011 in the Glenrothes and Leslie areas.
"He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."