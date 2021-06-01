Covid in Scotland: Army brought in to help Lothian vaccine rollout
The military has been called in to speed up NHS Lothian's vaccine roll out, the health board has confirmed.
It said that the move was to ensure the number of vaccines administered in the area could be scaled up in line with national guidance.
British Army soldiers helped to establish 80 Covid vaccine centres across Scotland earlier this year.
Last week the board apologised to patients who had to wait in long queues to receive their vaccines.
NHS Lothian's Pat Wynne said that the board had invited the Armed Forces back to two vaccination centres where they had previously helped, and they would now return to provide extra capacity.
He said: "The vaccination programme is accelerating across Scotland, in line with national guidance, to help beat new variants and provide protection to as many people as possible.
"NHS Lothian has previously worked with the British Army in two of our vaccination centres and we have invited them to return to provide extra capacity across our centres and join the race to administer the lifesaving vaccine to people of all ages and backgrounds.
"So far, the number of vaccination appointments in Lothian has increased by an extra 11,000 this week alone, bringing the total to 97,000. These are not just first dose appointments but also include people who need to have their second dose and those who rescheduled their appointments."
Mr Wynne said the armed forces would join NHS Lothian's team of nearly 1,200 vaccinators and almost 100 admin staff when they begin work at centres next week.
He added that NHS Lothian vaccinators who work on a part-time or shift basis as part of the board's staff bank were also being contacted by email and text to offer extra shifts to continue to boost extra capacity.
The Edinburgh Evening News reported on Tuesday that vaccinators were sent a text last week warning that more staff were "urgently" required for this week.
According to the paper, the text read: "Covid mass vaccination centres are in a critical position on Monday 31 May.
"We urgently require vaccinators in all sites this week. Please consider helping the NHS in this difficult period".
NHS Lothian said recruiting extra staff members to work with core staff to meet additional capacity was "standard practice".
'Very high' uptake in Glasgow
On Monday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde apologised after people were left waiting in long queues to receive their vaccines.
It said that reduced staffing due to the bank holiday and "very high" uptake over the previous few days had led to long waits.
A spokesperson for the board said: "As the uptake has been higher than expected at The Hydro today we are experiencing queues.
"We apologise to patients who have been waiting a long time to get their vaccination. Due to the bank holiday, our staffing numbers are slightly less than usual but our team of vaccinators are working tirelessly to ensure we're able to see everyone who has shown up for their appointment today.
"We've also moved additional staff from other less busy sites to assist."