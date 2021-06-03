Window cleaner electrocuted after pole hits power lines
- Published
A window cleaner has died after being electrocuted when his pole touched power lines outside his house in East Lothian.
The 36-year-old was holding his high reach pole when the accident happened near Haddington on Tuesday afternoon.
Police Scotland said he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
Energy firm, SP Energy Networks, which owns the power lines said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances."
An SP Energy Networks spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of member of the public following an incident near Haddington on Tuesday.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual's family and friends at this time."