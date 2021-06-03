Businessman jailed for repeatedly firing stun gun at police
- Published
A drunk man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at police has been jailed for almost seven years.
Brian Mallon had been spotted in an outbuilding - described as a "man cave" - at his former home in East Calder, West Lothian.
Officers were called after the 41-year-old demanded his ex-partner let him into the house last October.
A judge heard how it took a police dog biting him on the bottom and pepper spray to help get him under control.
The ex-cleaning company owner admitted using the stun gun with intent to resist arrest, as well as possession of the weapon and behaving in a threatening manner.
Mallon had initially been found "under the influence" at the house the day before the incident with police.
Paramedics took him to hospital, but he later discharged himself in the early hours.
'Failed to comply'
The High Court in Glasgow heard at about 05:30 on 4 October last year Mallon returned to the house and shouted for his ex-partner to open the door.
Prosecutor Michael Meehan QC said: "She ran to her bedroom and barricaded herself in."
Five officers and a police dog arrived and a noise could be heard from an outbuilding in the garden.
The court heard Mallon had previously converted the space into a "man cave" for his relaxation away from the house.
He could be seen inside clutching a bottle of vodka and what appeared to be a black object.
Mr Meehan: "Officers told Mallon to exit and show his hands. He failed to comply and aimed the stun gun in the direction of them."
Mallon left the outbuilding and police tried to stop him escaping but he discharged the device before going through a back gate.
Mallon continued to point the stun gun before turning back towards two of the officers.
Mr Meehan: "He walked in their direction and (again) discharged it. He tried to move around parked vehicles in the street."
'Disturbing and alarming'
One of the officers was forced to use to his incapacitant pepper spray before the police dog got hold of Mallon and bit him.
Despite being restrained, Mallon still triggered the stun gun and only let go when he was hit with a baton on the hand.
Ewen Roy, defending, said Mallon was aware how "disturbing and alarming" the crimes were.
The solicitor advocate said the weapon had been left by a friend of Mallon's during a previous visit.
Mallon was sentenced to a total of six years and seven months at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lady Stacey told him: "I must send out a signal that people cannot use stun guns on police when they are going about their business."
Mallon will also be supervised for a further year on his release.
The judge further imposed a non-harassment order banning him from going near his ex-partner for an indefinite period.