Man seriously injured in Edinburgh blade attack by biker
A man is in hospital with "extremely serious injuries" after being stabbed by a pillion motorbike passenger near a retail park in Edinburgh.
The motorbike was ridden towards a group of four men at Fort Kinnaird at about 17:00 on Thursday.
After a short chase, one of the men was stopped on Whitehill Road, police said.
The pillion passenger then assaulted the 31-year-old with a "bladed weapon" in what police believe was a targeted attack.
The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as "critical but stable".
The rider of the bike was dressed in all black clothing with a black helmet. His passenger was wearing a jacket with a red body and grey sleeves, with a dark cap and a snood or dark face-covering.
They were riding what police described as a "distinctive" off-road, trials or scrambler bike which was mainly blue, with red and white livery.
Det Insp Clark Martin said: "We believe this incident was targeted towards the group of men standing at Fort Kinnaird and the victim has been left with extremely serious injuries."
He added: "The motorcycle they were using was very distinctive and I would also urge anyone who thinks they may have seen it in the Edinburgh area on Thursday to pass this information on to the police."