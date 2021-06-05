Teenager critical after Edinburgh car and motorbike crash
- Published
Two teenage girls are in hospital after a serious crash between a car and electric motorbike in Edinburgh.
Police said a 15-year-old girl was in a critical but stable condition, with a 14-year-old also being treated for injuries following the collision.
A red Audi Q3 collided with the motorbike on West Pilton Street at its junction with Ferry Road Drive at about 17:25 on Friday, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Both the girls are being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.
Sgt Steve Livesey said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident take place or and has not already spoken to police to get in touch. The street was busy and therefore we are aware there were a number of witnesses."