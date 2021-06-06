Howzat! Cricket returns to Elie beach after lockdown
It's been more than a year since cricketers in the Fife coastal town of Elie have been able to put on their whites.
In normal times their unique fixtures on the local beach draw locals and tourists to the picturesque town.
But last year Covid restrictions meant The Ship Inn Cricket Club's matches were cancelled.
Now that the rules are easing, the team were back on the beach this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.
And they had another reason to celebrate - they won their match against Kilmacolm Cricket Club by more than 100 runs.
