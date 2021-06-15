Pair arrested over Princes Street Gardens package after terrorism probe
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package left in Edinburgh, following a counter terrorism police investigation.
The item was subject to controlled explosion after it was found in Princes Street Gardens over three years ago.
It was the size of shoe box and was discovered by a council park ranger on 11 January 2018.
Police said a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday.
The man was arrested on King George IV bridge and the woman was arrested in Granton Road.
Det Ch Supt Stuart Houston, Police Scotland's head of organised crime and counter terrorism said: "Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland's counter terrorism unit have carried out extensive enquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies.
"They have been absolutely committed to this protracted and challenging inquiry to identify those believed to be responsible. This has resulted in the arrest of two people today."
Ch Supt Sean Scott, of Police Scotland, added: "Inquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing and I want to re-assure the public that the activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led.
"You will see an increased police presence, however, there is no wider risk to the community."