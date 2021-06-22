Noise-reducing ground flare planned for Mossmorran chemical plant
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
An enclosed ground flare, which would cut the use of a noisier elevated flare, is being planned for 2022 at Mossmorran chemical works in Fife.
Operator ExxonMobil said at least 98% of required flaring would be contained in the new ground flare.
Figures suggest it would reduce low frequency noise to nearby communities by around a third.
A flare tip has also been fitted to the elevated flare to help reduce noise.
The tip installation was part of ExxonMobil's £140m upgrade to improve site reliability, which began in April.
A main contributor to elevated flare noise is the amount of steam which is injected into the flare tip. The steam is used to promote combustion of waste gases and prevent dark smoke.
The new tip design uses internal steam tubes to allow better mixing of gases and reduce steam consumption and noise.
Local communities have complained of light pollution and noise disrupting their sleep during flaring events.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said it would "closely monitor" the restart of the plant to ensure disruptive flaring was kept to a minimum following the major upgrade at the site.
Sepa chief executive Terry A'Hearn said it was an "important milestone in Mossmorran's pathway to compliance".
The agency said it would also begin work to verify the flare tip installation met permit requirements and officers would be in communities to monitor any impacts.
A Sepa spokesman added: "The most significant reduction in noise will come from the installation and operation of a new ground flare which is on order and scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2022.
"This will significantly reduce elevated flaring from the site and remove a main cause of noise disturbance in the community.
"Taken together, the upgrades will significantly improve the reliability of the ExxonMobil Chemical Limited Fife Ethylene Plant, reducing the requirement for flaring and significantly reducing the community impact of flaring when it does occur.
"While the re-start process will require planned elevated flaring, Sepa expects ExxonMobil to keep the duration and rate of flaring as low as possible.
Further flaring
An ExxonMobil spokesman said: ''We are committed to making our operations much quieter and less visible.
"Having the best available technology ensures we minimise any potential disturbance to our host communities and at least 98% of any required flaring will be safely contained in the new enclosed ground flare.
''The unit is designed to operate completely smokeless without the need for high volumes of steam. Combined, these technologies significantly reduce the light, noise, and vibration sometimes associated with the existing flares."
James Glen, chairman of the Mossmorran Action Group, said: "We appreciate the work Sepa is doing, but the community has yet to see the benefits of Exxon's improvements.
"As ever, they are braced for further flaring and have reached the point where its impacts over decades on residents' health and well-being as well as the wider environment are unacceptable.
"These improvements are too little and too late, particularly in the year of COP26 when Scotland should be planning a fair transition from oil and gas, not another 50 years of continuing pollution."