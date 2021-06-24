Appeal court cuts man's jail term over Musselburgh gang attack
- Published
A man jailed for attempted murder over a gang attack in an East Lothian street has had his sentence cut.
Dillin Armstrong was originally jailed for 10 years, but this was reduced to eight by the Court of Criminal Appeal.
The judges said they were satisfied the original sentence was excessive given the circumstances.
Armstrong was one of six people who attacked 26-year-old Rhys Reynolds with knives, a metal pole and a rock in Musselburgh on Hogmanay 2018.
The five others involved in the attack had already had their original sentences reduced.
Mr Reynolds was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped by the gang during the assault.
He suffered 36 injuries, including facial fractures and bleeding to the brain.
Last February two of the attackers had their jail terms reduced, following an earlier successful legal challenge by the three other attackers.
The case of Armstrong, who is now 26, was referred to the appeal court by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.
A solicitor for Armstrong told the court the sentence should have taken on board the circumstances which led to the incident escalating.
The judges will give their detailed reasons for reducing the sentence to eight years at a later date. They also ordered that Armstrong be supervised for three years following his release.