Man convicted over death of Annie Temple in Kinglassie
A doctor's son has been convicted of murdering one of his late father's elderly patients.
Sandeep Patel suffocated 97-year-old Annie Temple at her home in Kinglassie, Fife, on 25 October 2019.
The chronic gambler had earlier cashed cheques in her name behind her back and told a friend the pensioner had up to £300,000 in savings.
He killed the widow days after an attempt to get more money from her was spotted by Ms Temple's bank.
Carried out odd jobs
Former insurance worker Ms Temple - known as Nan - lived alone at her home in West End, Kinglassie, and was known to have only a couple of regular visitors, including Patel's mother.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how the pensioner was found dead in her bed. Police did not initially treat the death as suspicious.
Medical researcher Patel told an officer he had not seen the widow the day she died. He said Ms Temple had been a patient of his father's and that he had known her "ever since I can recall", carrying out odd jobs for her.
Ms Temple's friend Wendy Bradbury told the trial how she had also spoken to Patel and he appeared "perfectly normal" when discussing the pensioner's death.
She told how her friend "did not trust" Patel, believing he had taken money from her sideboard.
The court heard how Ms Temple had been killed with blunt force trauma inflicted on her head and body.
She was also said to have had her airways "obstructed and constricted" by means unknown.
Patel, who lived with his mother in Cardenden, Fife, was charged with murder on 15 November 2019.
'Problem gambler'
The murder and fraud probe revealed Patel, 38, was a self-confessed "problem gambler".
He had bet more than £109,000 between 2016 and 2020, winning about a quarter of that back. He had also cashed cheques totalling £1,500 in Ms Temple's name the week before her death.
He had then tried to steal a further £1,250 two days before the murder - but suspicious staff at the pensioner's bank blocked the payment.
Ms Temple admitted to bank staff that she did not even know she had a cheque book.
It also emerged that in June 2019, Patel had gone with Ms Temple to her bank hoping to transfer more than £4,000 for a supposed car purchase. Staff did not allow the transaction to go through.
The court heard how Patel once got a £5 cheque as an overpayment from a car company - then tried to cash it for £500 by illegally adding two zeros.
Police found one WhatsApp text from January 2019, in which Patel stated to a friend: "Mrs T got 2-300k in bank". He also discussed the house being worth "100k".
'Lies and deceit'
CCTV evidence also showed Patel near the pensioner's home the morning of the killing.
Judge Michael O'Grady QC remanded Patel in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland, said: "Sandeep Patel preyed on an elderly lady purely for financial gain before taking her life. The lies and deceit he weaved through the local community in Kinglassie shows a complete disregard for all those around him."
The trial was hit by several delays mostly sparked by Patel, who appeared in the dock in crutches.
His claims included fears he had Covid and that he could not concentrate on evidence due to "ringing" in his ears.
Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson withdrew from defending him to be replaced by QC Mark Stewart.
A total of four new juries were picked before a trial was finally completed.
Patel is due to be sentenced on 28 July.