Green light for Scotland's largest net zero housing project in Edinburgh
Plans to create Scotland's largest net zero housing development in Edinburgh have been granted approval by planners.
The 444-home Western Villages will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.
It is part of the £1.3bn Granton Waterfront Regeneration where more than 3,500 homes will be built over the next decade.
It will focus on active travel, electric car charging points, car club spaces and public transport links.
City of Edinburgh Council is working with with CCG (Scotland) and architect Cooper Cromar on the project.
The homes will be built with improved insulation, low carbon heating and renewable technology.
The council has set a target of 2030 to achieve net zero carbon in Edinburgh.
Mandy Watt, City of Edinburgh Council's vice-convener for the housing, homelessness and fair work committee, said: "All of the steps we're taking to make homes more sustainable will reduce the energy they use once occupied, thereby helping us to tackle climate change and become net zero carbon by 2030.
"It's great to see this development with a large proportion of social rent homes get planning approval."
Construction of Western Villages is due to begin in mid-2022.