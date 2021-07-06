Teenager charged with attempted murder in Edinburgh
- Published
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault in Edinburgh.
The 17-year-old male is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
It follows an incident at Granton Square at 01:10 on Saturday.
Two men, aged 19 and 21, were found with serious injuries and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Det Sgt Mark McGraw, of Police Scotland, said: "I want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and at no point were they at risk.
"Inquiries are continuing and I would like to thank the public for the assistance already provided."