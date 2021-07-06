Man charged after suspected murder at Bathgate house
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the suspected murder of a man found at a house in West Lothian.
Police officers were called to the property in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, at about 20:00 on Monday.
Kevin Allan, 42, was pronounced at the scene and police said his death was being treated as murder.
The 32-year-old arrested man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Det Insp Brian Manchester said: "Local residents may continue to see a police presence in the area but this is being treated as a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public at any time."