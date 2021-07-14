Search for missing person at Threipmuir Reservoir in Edinburgh
Emergency services have been searching for a missing person in the water of Threipmuir Reservoir in Edinburgh.
The beauty spot near Balerno in the Pentland Hills is popular with wild swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.
Officers were alerted at about 17:35 on Wednesday following reports of a person in the water.
A number of emergency vehicles from Police Scotland, the fire service and ambulance service were in attendance as a rescue boat searched the reservoir.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called following concern for a person seen in the water. Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."