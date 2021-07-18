Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo
Firefighters have been called to a fire at Fife Zoo - the second such incident in just over a year.
Four appliances and 20 fire fighters were sent to the attraction, near Cupar, just after 12:30 on Sunday.
A barn, a caravan and a car were on fire, with images online showing flames affecting a wooden building and clouds of black smoke.
There were no reported casualties. The zoo said it would be closed for the rest of the day.
Last July, fire crews were called out to another fire which had broken out on the site.
One person received treatment for smoke inhalation.
The zoo is home to a range of animals, including lemurs and zebras.