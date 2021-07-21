Anansi Boys: New Amazon Prime series to be filmed in Scotland
A TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel Anansi Boys is to be filmed in Edinburgh for Amazon Prime.
The series - which has been developed by Gaiman and his friend Sir Lenny Henry - will begin filming at First Stage Studios in Leith later this year.
It comes a month after it was confirmed that a second series of Gaiman's hit series Good Omens would also be filmed in Scotland.
Scottish Screen said the productions were a major boost for the industry.
Executive director Isabel Davis said: "It's phenomenal that Amazon Studios, Douglas Mackinnon (executive producer) and Neil Gaiman are bringing a second production to Scotland.
"It's having a transformative impact on the local industry and Screen Scotland has been delighted to work with the production and the team at First Stage Studios to support it coming to Scotland, including sourcing crew, locations, support for traineeships, and identifying new and diverse talent, alongside a world class team from Scotland and beyond."
First Stage Studio is based in a large industrial unit in Bath Road, three miles from the centre of Edinburgh.
Anansi Boys is the latest in a series of Gaiman's works which have been recently adapted for the small screen.
The story follows the sons of Mr Nancy, an incarnation of West African trickster god Anansi, as they embark on an adventure following his death.
Netflix also commissioned his cult graphic novel series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie.
And a version of his Good Omens novel with Sir Terry Pratchett launched in 2019. It starred Michael Sheen and David Tennant who will both appear in season two.
Gaiman said: "Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved.
"I wrote a novel, a (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales.
"It was my first number one NYT (New York Times) bestseller and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book."
The new adaptation will reunite Gaiman and Henry as executive producers and writers.
Anansi Boys will be a stand-alone story and not a sequel or spin-off to Gaiman's novel American Gods, despite the character of Mr Nancy appearing in that book.
Gaiman said they are trying to make "a new kind of show" with Anansi Boys and create something that "celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera".
Sir Lenny said: "I've been a huge fan (and couch sleeping friend) of Neil Gaiman's for over 30 years and I have loved being a part of the Anansi Boys creative team.
"I love that we're going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story.
"What's great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done."
Gaiman and Sir Lenny will write for the series alongside Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith and Racheal Ofori.Last year Gaiman hit the headlines after he apologised for making a trip from New Zealand to "self isolate" at his home on Skye.
The writer was spoken to by police after breaking Scotland's lockdown measures.