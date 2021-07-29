Two people arrested over fatal West Lothian collision
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in West Lothian.
Father-of-two George Robertson, 53, was hit by a vehicle while walking on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen on 20 September.
Mr Robertson was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but he died a short time later.
A 36-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland said both have been released pending further enquiries and officers have recovered a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.