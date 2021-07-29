Edinburgh sex offender who posed as teenage boy jailed
- Published
A sex offender who posed as a teenage boy on the internet before attacking and raping a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for six years and three months.
Craig Dunsmore persuaded the teenager to travel to meet him in Edinburgh before attacking her at his home in the city's Broomhouse area.
The 27-year-old was later found to have indecent images of children and extreme pornography on his phone.
Dunsmore was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Dunsmore met the girl through the internet and told her he was 15, then convinced her to travel to Edinburgh from her home town.
During the rape attack in January 2019 he pushed her onto a bed and held her down.
Judge Alison Stirling told him: "She froze thinking she was going to be raped, which is what happened."
She added: "It is a matter of concern that having been arrested twice you continued to pursue your sexual interest in children."
Dunsmore, formerly of Broomhouse Medway, had denied raping the girl during an earlier appearance but was found guilty of the offence.
He was also convicted of engaging in sexual activity with the underage girl, including requesting that she take naked photos of herself and send them to him.
Dunsmore was also convicted of possessing and distributing indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography.
The cleaner was further convicted of requesting that a 13-year-old girl send him images of her buttocks during communications with her in September 2019, when he had been freed under two bail orders at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunsmore had again said he was 15.