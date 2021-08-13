'Hip hip hooray, it's the Burryman's Day'
Residents of a town near Edinburgh have gathered for a quirky tradition which features a man covered in thousands of seeds to bring them good luck.
Andrew Taylor was hidden under hundreds of seedheads from burdock plants that grow locally for the Burryman's Day celebration through South Queensferry.
Residents and curious onlookers guide him along the streets for nine hours or more.
And they greet him with the cry: "Hip hip hooray, it's the Burryman's Day".
The exact meaning of the Burryman parade has been lost through the years, although it is believed to have been first recorded in the 17th Century.
It even went ahead last year - albeit with strict Covid safety protocols in place.
But there was no need for a bubble around Mr Taylor this year as he was once again led from the Stag Head Hotel, where the Burryman traditionally gets ready.
People stand at either side and a youngster from the town stands in front ringing a bell as he walks between seven and nine miles (11.2km and 14.5km) and is not allowed to speak.
Locals pick burrs in the week leading up to the parade and on Friday one woman had to keep replacing the seeds as they fell from the suit.
Crowds from the town followed behind Mr Taylor as part of the celebration with many taking the fallen burrs as good luck.
Kathleen Hamblin was among those who gave him a nip of whisky - which he had to drink through a straw to get it through the Burryman suit.
Mr Taylor will make more than 20 ports of call before 18:00 - and have a dram on each occasion.
More information on the parade can be found on the Edinburgh Museums website.