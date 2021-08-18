BBC News

Police officer injured in Edinburgh Castle protest

Published
image sourceGetty Images

A police officer was injured while making an arrest during a protest at Edinburgh Castle.

Historic Environment Scotland said a group of about 20 people entered the building on Tuesday afternoon without paying and refused to leave.

In a Facebook live video a woman claimed they were taking the castle back under Article 61 of the Magna Carta.

Police said one officer sustained minor injuries during an arrest of a man.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

