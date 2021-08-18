Police officer injured in Edinburgh Castle protest
A police officer was injured while making an arrest during a protest at Edinburgh Castle.
Historic Environment Scotland said a group of about 20 people entered the building on Tuesday afternoon without paying and refused to leave.
In a Facebook live video a woman claimed they were taking the castle back under Article 61 of the Magna Carta.
Police said one officer sustained minor injuries during an arrest of a man.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.