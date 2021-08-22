Police probe after firearm discharged in Edinburgh street
Police have launched an investigation following a report that a firearm was discharged in a residential street in Edinburgh.
A window of a house in Burdiehouse Drive was damaged in the incident which happened at about 20:40 on Friday.
Det Sgt Alan Sharp said it was not known whether anyone was in the house at the time, but they have no reports of anyone being injured.
Forensic officers were at the scene on Saturday.
Other officers are also in the area to provide "public reassurance".