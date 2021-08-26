BBC News

Man charged after gunshots fired at house in Edinburgh

image captionA man, woman and two young children were inside the property on Burdiehouse Drive at the time but no-one was injured

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with gunshots being fired in Edinburgh.

The shots were fired at a house in Burdiehouse Drive during a "targeted attack" on Friday.

A man, woman and two young children were inside at the time but no-one was injured.

The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

image captionA window was damaged in the incident

