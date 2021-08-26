Edinburgh construction worker crushed under lift
- Published
A worker is in hospital after being crushed under a lift at the construction site for the new Johnnie Walker building in Edinburgh.
The man is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident which happened in Princes Street just after 15:00 on Tuesday.
He is being treated for broken ribs after being trapped under a low-level lift.
The whisky tourist attraction is due to open next week.
The visitor attraction is part of Diageo's £150m investment in the Johnnie Walker brand. It will have bars, dining areas, tasting rooms and live performance areas.
Prompt first aid
Bam is the construction firm working on the site.
A Diageo spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately a subcontractor to our principal construction partner was involved in an incident on site, becoming trapped when commissioning a low-level lift.
"Thankfully, due to quick actions of co-workers on site, the person was released quickly and given prompt first aid. The person concerned is currently in hospital with broken ribs and our thoughts are with him and his well-being.
"Our principal contractor and Diageo take the health and safety management of the site extremely seriously and all the necessary investigations are being carried out. We cannot comment further at this stage."
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 15:09 on 24 August 2021 to attend an incident at the Johnnie Walker building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.
"Three resources, including a critical care paramedic, were dispatched to the scene and the patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."
A Health and Safety Executive spokeswoman said: "HSE is aware and making inquiries."