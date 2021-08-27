Man seriously hurt in two-lorry crash on A1 in East Lothian
A man has been seriously injured in a crash between two lorries on the A1 in East Lothian.
The 22-year-old man is being treated in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the collision near Thorntonloch at 10:10 on Thursday.
Both HGVs were travelling north on the A1, half a mile north of Torness Power Station, when they collided as they approached temporary roadworks.
The road was closed for 12 hours for spilt bitumen to be cleared.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said the 22-year-old had serious leg injuries.
He said: "We are appealing for anyone who was driving in this area yesterday morning who may have seen the vehicles involved, or has dash-cam footage that can help us.
"A man has been seriously injured and it is vital we find out exactly what caused this crash."