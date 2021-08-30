Police probe murder bid after hit and run on Edinburgh pavement
Police are treating a hit and run which left a pedestrian injured as attempted murder.
A black Vauxhall Astra mounted a pavement in Edinburgh before knocking down a 34-year-old man on Friday afternoon.
The car failed to stop following the incident on Restalrig Avenue near the junction with Craigentinny Avenue at 16:30.
The man was later taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Det Insp Jonny Wright, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries so far suggest the car was deliberately driven at the man and we are seeking further information in relation to the matter.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area around 16:30 on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident or hold any information in relation to the incident to contact us.
"I would also ask anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa car with collision damage since then to get in touch."