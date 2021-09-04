Car driver dies in crash with lorry in Gorebridge
- Published
A 52-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry in Midlothian.
The crash, involving the man's black Seat Ibiza and a Scania tipper, happened on the B7007 Innerleithen Road in Gorebridge at about 15:30 on Friday.
Police said the car driver of the Seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about six hours. Police appealed for information and urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Jennifer Forbes said: "I would appeal to any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash to contact us. Did you see the black Seat Ibiza immediately prior to the collision, and did you pass it on the road?
"In particular we would ask anyone with dashcam to check their footage as they could have captured an image which could assist us."