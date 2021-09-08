Edinburgh sex attacker who raped four women 'checked pulse of victim'
A sex attacker who throttled and raped a university student was so scared he had killed his victim that he checked her pulse, a court has heard.
Dillon Anderson, 22, was found guilty of raping four young women in a series of attacks between May 2014 and January 2020, the first when he was just 14.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Anderson throttled two of his victims during the assaults.
Anderson denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had consensual sex.
One of his victims, a former Edinburgh University student, told how Anderson repeatedly caused her to pass out after compressing her neck.
Describing one occasion, the woman - now 23 - told police: "When I came round, he was checking my pulse and he said, 'I thought you had died'. He looked panicked."
Jurors heard how Anderson, a former resident of Edinburgh's New Town area, wanted the woman to take part in "rape" role plays where she would be unconscious and he could do "whatever he wanted".
During the trial Anderson claimed he was a virgin when he physically restrained a girl, who was then aged 14, at a house in Newtongrange, Midlothian.
The court heard how he forced her to lie on a bed and removed her clothing before raping her on an occasion between May 2014 and June 2014 .
On various occasions from August 2015, at addresses in Edinburgh and West Lothian, Anderson raped another girl who was aged 18.
He then repeatedly raped the Edinburgh University student - who was aged 19 - between September 2017 and December 2017.
Anderson also preyed on another woman between December 2018 and January 2020. The court heard how he also throttled this woman, now aged 24, before raping her.
The defendant was finally brought to justice after one of the women, none of whom can be named for legal reasons, made a covert recording of Anderson attacking her.
Anderson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 6 October.