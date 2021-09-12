BBC News

Five people in Edinburgh hospital after being hit by car

image source, Alan Simpson
image captionLothian Road remains closed after the car was involved in a crash with a bus

A man has been arrested after five people were reportedly hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre.

Police Scotland said they received reports of the pedestrians being struck on Rose Street, near its junction with Frederick Street, at about 00:40 on Sunday.

Two men, aged 39 and 60-years old, and three women, aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

All five are described as being in a stable condition.

image captionRose Street in Edinburgh city centre remains closed

Police said the car did not stop at the scene and continued to nearby Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

No further people were injured.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and Lothian Road remains closed up to the West Approach Road junction.

