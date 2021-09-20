Suspicious object at gallery led to Edinburgh bomb scare
- Published
A bomb disposal unit was called after a "suspicious object" was found outside the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh.
The area around The Mound was cordoned off and Princes Street was closed.
Bomb disposal experts checked the object using a remote controlled device before the team was stood down.
The area was closed to traffic and pedestrians between Frederick Street and Hanover Street for more than an hour, and some shops were closed.
Bus and tram routes were diverted while cordons were in place.
A spokesperson for the Scottish National Galleries said: "Earlier today a suspicious object was found outside the Scottish National Gallery.
"Police Scotland were notified and as a precaution the Gallery was evacuated to ensure everyone's safety while this matter is looked into. We hope to reopen as normal tomorrow morning."
An earlier tweet from the gallery apologised for any disappointment or inconvenience the "issue on site" had caused.