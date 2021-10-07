Man abducted and attacked in Edinburgh murder bid
A masked gang forced a man into a car and tried to kill him in what detectives believe was a targeted attack in Edinburgh.
Officers were called to a disturbance in Claremont Court at 22:45 on Wednesday amid reports of men fighting with weapons.
A man had been forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5, into a second car.
It was a dark-coloured hatchback with blue flashing lights on the dashboard, although it was not a police vehicle.
This car then left Claremont Court along with two other vehicles - the Audi and a white van.
A short time later, officers were called to the city's McDonald Road where the man forced into the back of the hatchback was found injured.
It is believed he had been assaulted while in the car.
The injured man, 26, was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.
'Shocking level of violence'
Police are treating the incident as abduction and attempted murder and have appealed for information.
Det Insp Kevin Tait, of Police Scotland, said: "The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured.
"The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark-coloured hatchback and the second a white van.
"Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.
"I'd urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Claremont Court or McDonald Road to come forward and speak to officers."
The Audi stolen from the victim was found on fire in Magdalene Avenue, Edinburgh, at about 01:00 on Thursday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police were called to the scene.