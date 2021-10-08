Man accused of plotting terror attack on Fife mosque
A man has gone on trial accused of preparing acts of terror, including planning an attack on an Islamic Centre in Fife.
Prosecutors allege Sam Imrie intended to target the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes and live-stream footage of the attack on social media.
He is also accused of possessing an arsenal of weapons as well as Neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material.
The 24-year-old denies all of the nine charges he is facing.
A total of three of the charges come under the Terrorism Act.
Arsenal of weapons
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Imrie allegedly posted messages online saying he planned to attack an Islamic place of worship.
He is said to have made the claim in messages which he posted on an internet platform called Telegram, as well as claiming he intended to "stream live footage" of an "incident".
Jurors heard that he also acquired knives, nunchucks, a hammer, a baseball bat, a rifle scope and a "quantity of petrol", which prosecutors believe he intended to use to commit acts of terrorism.
Mr Imrie is also said to have possessed copies of works called "The Great Replacement" by Brenton Tarrant - who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 - and "2083 A European Declaration of Independence" by Norwegian Anders Breivik, who killed 69 people at a summer camp for young political activists on the island of Utoya in 2011.
Prosecutors said he had these "in order to make a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".
'Glorified terrorism'
The jury heard that Mr Imrie possessed a quantity of "Nazi, neo-Nazi, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic and other racist" texts, audio files and texts which "glorified terrorism".
He is also said to have driven to the Fife Islamic Centre in Poplar Road, Glenrothes, where he "carried out observations" while in possession of a can of petrol, before posting images of the mosque to Telegram.
Jurors also heard a claim that he then went to St Drostan's cemetery in Markinch, Fife, and set fire to foliage which damaged a headstone.
Among other charges are that he took, or permitted to be taken or made, indecent photographs of children.
The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.