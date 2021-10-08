Edinburgh's former Royal High school: Lease granted for music school trust
- Published
Edinburgh City Council has voted to grant a lease for the former Royal High building to the trust which intends to convert it into a music school.
The Royal High School Preservation Trust has secured £55m funding for the project, which will include a new home for St Mary's Music School.
It follows developer Duddingston House Properties failing to get approval for various hotel schemes.
The Grade A-listed building from 1829 was last used as a school in 1968.
Rob Munn, City of Edinburgh Council's finance and resources convener, said: "It's great news this iconic building, set in the heart of our World Heritage Site, will now be restored and put to good use again, making it accessible for many generations to come."
Councillors on the Finance and Resources Committee approved the proposal on Thursday.
The Thomas Hamilton building has previously been home to the City Art Centre before being proposed as a home for the Scottish Parliament and a new national photography centre.
City of Edinburgh Council launched a competition seeking proposals for a hotel redevelopment in 2009.
The winner of the competition, Duddingston House Properties, was then granted a 125-year lease of the building, with the City of Edinburgh Council retaining ownership.
However, earlier this year the council decided to strip Duddingston House Properties of its contract, and put the lease back on the market.