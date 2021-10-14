Glenrothes mosque terror plot accused said threats were 'a joke'
A man accused of terrorism offences told police his claim he was going to set fire to a mosque was a "joke", a court has heard.
After his arrest, Sam Imrie told officers he wasn't serious when he claimed on social media that he planned to broadcast live to internet users.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard a recording of 24 year-old being interviewed by detectives in July 2019.
Imrie denies nine charges, including three under the Terrorism Act.
Investigating officers believed he was plotting a terrorist attack at Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.
Imrie told them he had been drinking when he allegedly posted comments on instant messaging app Telegram.
Speaking about a series of comments in which he said he "hated" Jewish, Black and Muslim people, Imrie told them: "I wouldn't do it if I was sober."
The evidence emerged on the fifth day of proceedings against Imrie, who is from Glenrothes.
'White nationalist'
During the interview at Glasgow's Govan police station, Imrie was asked about a series of postings he made on a group on Telegram called "FashWave Artists".
Earlier the court heard that the group hosted images and texts of terrorists like Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant.
Breivik carried out a mass shooting in Norway which resulted in the deaths of 77 people in 2011 and Tarrant was responsible for murdering 51 people at mosques in Christchurch New Zealand in 2019.
Imrie told officers during the interview that he was a "white nationalist". He added: "I care about my race."
He also said he believed that non-white people were "inferior" to whites but that Chinese people were "superior".
When he was asked whether he thought his drinking made making remarks about religious groups OK, Imrie replied: "I didn't say that."
The court had heard that Imrie had visited Fife Islamic Centre and made a video of it, saying he was going to set fire to it.
When police asked him whether this was the case, Imrie said: "It was a joke."
Det Con Melanie Hamblett told the court that officers carried out a "vulnerability" assessment of Imrie before interviewing him.
She said police had discovered that Imrie had attempted suicide in 2018 by drinking four litres of vodka.
The court also heard that Imrie was a self-harmer and that he was once treated by a psychiatrist for post traumatic stress disorder.
Det Con Hamblett said Imrie was co-operative.
'Carried out observations'
Imrie is accused of publishing statements, images and video footage glorifying terrorist acts committed by Tarrant and Breivik.
He is accused of posting statements on Telegram indicating he planned to stream live footage of "an incident" and posting statements suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre.
Prosecutors allege Imrie collected information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and that Imrie possessed a quantity of "Nazi, neo-Nazi, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic and other racist" texts and audio files which "glorified terrorism".
He is said to have driven to the Fife Islamic Centre in Poplar Road, where he "carried out observations" whilst in possession of a can of petrol. It is said that he later posted images of the place of worship to Telegram.
It is also alleged that Imrie then went to St Drostan's cemetery at Markinch, Fife, and set fire to a property there.
He also faces charges concerning child pornography, possessing "extreme" pornographic material and being found "unfit to drive through drink or drugs" in July 2019.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.