Two children 'critical' after two-car crash on M8 near Whitburn
- Published
Two children, aged seven and 14, are in a critical condition in hospital after a two-car crash on the M8 in West Lothian.
The accident involving a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf happened at junction 4 near Whitburn at about 09:50.
The children were with a man and a woman in the Ford Focus.
Both adults, and the female driver of the Golf, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road remained closed until 14:35.
Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Jennifer Forbes said: "We're asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any potential dashcam footage of the cars involved to please come forward."
